Female folk trio from Winchester wins Josie award at Grand Ole Opry

WINCHESTER, Ky. — From a Winchester brewery, to on stage at the Grand Ole Opry, female folk trio 'Them Lasses' have had a great year making music.

"We're a trio of pickin', singin', songwritin' women from Winchester spreading joy through harmony and sunflowers," said band member Erin Sliney.

The trio includes Sliney, Abby Rank and Brittany Samples. The three women met at an open mic night at Abettor Brewing in Winchester in 2022.

"We're three very different genres," said Rank. "It's been a lot of fun trying to piece together what overlaps in the three genres, if you come to our show at it's core it's folksy Americana-ish, sometimes we get groovy, sometimes we're country."

Fast forward three years, and the trio can now add 'Josie-awarding winning' in front of their band name.

"We are very grateful for the love and support we receive," said Samples.

The three women recalled the moment when their band name was called in November in Nashville at the Grand Ole Opry.

"I remember hearing them say Them Lasses and then I remember being on stage, I think I went into a trance," said Rank.

Sliney described the moment as magical.

"So many legends have stood on that exact same spot, in front of a crowd and for us to be able to stand up and say this is who we are and this is what we're grateful for is just amazing," said Sliney.

The women said that in 2026 they will continue to share joy and sunshine and make great music. To follow along with their journey, follow them on Instagram and Facebook by searching Them Lasses.