Feud builds over FCPS superintendent's contract renewal

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A feud is building over FCPS superintendent Demetrus Liggins’ employment.

Earlier this month, a petition began circulating, calling for Liggins’ contract not to be renewed. Then came a petition in support of Liggins.

As of Monday afternoon, each petition had over one thousand signatures.

“I stand with him and my house stands with him, and I hope the outcome is what’s best,” said Tabitha Jones, whose son attends Tates Creek High School.

In opposition, Sophie, whose relative works at FCPS and wished to only use her first name, said, “I think Liggins is not giving the support to teachers and thus families that he really should be.”

In 2021, the FCPS board appointed Liggins to superintendent on a four-year contract that’s set to expire this summer. With a base salary of $275,000, Liggins oversees more than 42,000 students and thousands of teachers and staff.

It’s a big job – that, families can agree on, but it’s how he’s handled the position that’s sparking debate.

Those against the superintendent question his allocation of funds and resources, along with the district’s quality of education.

“I think he's just a part of a bigger issue,” said Sophie. “I think that obviously as the leader, he has to suffer a little more.”

Sophie told LEX 18 that her chief complaints with Liggins boil down to funding and support for teachers.

In September, LEX 18 Investigates looked into pricey furniture expenditures in the FCPS administration building, only fueling frustration from skeptics.

“If we have these funds available, it should go directly to teachers and classrooms. They should not be having to spend out-of-pocket money to get supplies for their students.” said Sophie.

On the other side of the argument, petitioners trying to save Superintendent Liggins said, “he’s only human.”

Speaking on her experience as an FCPS parent, Jones said, “I feel like the experience has been positive. I feel like he's made the right choices based on the needs and safety of our kids and parents.”

Jones praised Liggins for his handling of the winter storm that kept students home for days in early January. However, she agreed that the quality of education could improve, but she’s not blaming Liggins for that.

“You can't make everybody happy, and I feel like he isn't to blame for the decisions being made, and I think it starts at home with the parents and I think parents forget that,” said Jones.

A decision regarding Liggins’ contract is set to be made at Monday night’s FCPS board meeting.