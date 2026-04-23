Field Notes: Pigs, pastures and legacy at Tulip Hayes Farm

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — When Shena and David Kirk purchased a historic, but neglected and overgrown, 175-acre farm in Scott County, they knew it wasn’t the right pasture for cattle, Kentucky’s most common livestock. But with woods and wild spots, it was hog heaven.

Coming from strong agricultural backgrounds, the duo launched Tulip Hayes Farm, specializing in Berkshire heritage-breed pigs — prized for flavor and raised with plenty of room to roam.

According to the Kirks, the heart of the farm isn’t the livestock. It’s the family behind it.

“We had an opportunity to get this farm and raise our children in this lifestyle,” Shena Kirk said. “We thought it would be a great experience for them, teach them responsibility, give them something to build and pass along. Hopefully they love it and enjoy it and keep it within our family.”

The Kirks named their farm after their children — eight-year-old Harper Tulip and four-year-old Shepherd Hayes — the youngest hands and hearts behind the operation.

Pointing out the different pig pens, the family explained that their approach differs from large commercial hog barns. Their purebred Berkshires are pasture-raised, free to roam and forage in the woods.

“We’re intentional about raising our animals outside, letting them forage and be happy hogs,” Shena said.

The Berkshire breed is famous for tender, marbled meat: sweet, juicy, and sought after.

“The breeding stock we keep are progeny-tested, so they’re excellent for pork quality,” Shena said. “That’s the type of customer who comes to us — people interested in high-quality pork.”

From farrow to finish, life on Tulip Hayes Farm keeps both livestock and farmers fulfilled. In every belly rub and every chore, the Kirk family isn’t just raising pigs — they’re raising a legacy, with their names on the farm and values set in stone.

“Hopefully this farm stays in our family for the next several centuries,” Shena said. “And if it doesn’t, it’s nice to know we’ve left a mark somehow.”

From piglets to finished hogs — whether you need breeding stock, a pig roast centerpiece or happy hogs on pasture — Tulip Hayes Farm has you covered. You can learn more here.