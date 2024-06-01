'Fight for JJ' Helps raise money for 10-year-old leukemia patient

BEREA, Ky. (LEX 18) — Today, car fanatics around Kentucky came out to Berea for a fundraiser.

Church on the Rock held a car wash and show to raise money for one car lover in particular, a 10-year-old named JJ. "He loves cars, trucks, and Jeeps. It's perfect," says JJ's mother, Evva Turner.

The reason for the fundraiser for JJ is that he has leukemia, which he was diagnosed with back in April. He has been going through chemotherapy ever since then, but something that has been getting him through the challenges is his faith. Evva sees how strong his faith is daily.

JJ loves to give to others. Before he was diagnosed with leukemia, he was helping with homeless shelters.

The word spread in his community, and they knew they had to do something to help JJ. So, his mom's friend put it in high gear to set up this fundraiser to help raise money for his medical bills.

Although no parent wants to go through this with their child, JJ's dealing with his leukemia and the challenges that come with it leave his mother feeling inspired. "I'm super proud of him, and he keeps me strong and inspires me. He wants to encourage others and help them," says Evva. He's a cool kid."

Today's event raised more than $2,200 for JJ, and Evva and her friends plan to hold more fundraisers. To donate, click here to access their GoFundMe page.

