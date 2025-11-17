Fighting youth trafficking is getting harder as social media and AI give predators new tools

(LEX 18) — Advocates say social media and artificial intelligence are giving traffickers new tools to target kids, according to the child trafficking resource group Safe Passage.

"Not much phases our team anymore — but this year, we had moments of terror when we realized the rise of AI is completely changing the game," Cara Starns, Founder & Director of Safe Passage said.

Starns launched Safe Passage in 2018, helping survivors in Kentucky and Georgia. She says kids face new dangers every day right from their cell phones.

"Every child who's depressed, suicidal, lonely, or sexually abused — searching for love and connection online — is at risk. We see child trafficking impact every socio-economic level," Starns said.

A new report from Kentucky's Cabinet for Health and Family Services shows 557 reports of alleged child trafficking victims statewide — up 12.5% from the previous period (Human Trafficking Annual Report of Kentucky Victims of Human Trafficking 2024)

But Starns warns the real numbers are likely higher.

"We see between 400 and 600 suspected cases each year. But many kids in the system avoid being identified — and that's terrifying," Starns said.

The Kentucky Attorney General's Office says warning signs include:

Physical or mental abuse;

Fear or inability to speak for themselves;

Excessively long work hours;

No control over money; and

Not knowing their location.



Last year alone, Safe Passage served 58 youth suspected of being trafficked. Starns says education is key — for the community and for kids — and that survivors must know they're not alone.

"What we couldn't imagine is how much these youth have been through — the trauma, abuse, and trafficking. They went through it alone. And no one should have to recover alone," Starns said.

If you'd like to learn more about how to support Safe Passage's mission, click here: Safe Passage | End Child Trafficking Louisville & ATL