Finding their voice: Kentucky 4-Hers visit the state Capitol to learn about civic engagement

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — 4-H is known for building head, heart, hands and health, but a recent event in Frankfort was all about voice. Over 300 Kentucky 4-H students turned that voice toward the state Capitol, taking a front-row seat to see how government works and how they can shape it.

"For me, it was a great time to see what state legislation looks like. We've learned about the federal government in school, but to understand that it happens on a state level too is fantastic," Case Shirrell said.

Shirrell, the Kentucky 4-H president and an Oldham County senior, remembers his first time at the event. This year, it was his turn to lead as he facilitated a mock committee session.

"We truly believe that when young people engage in their communities, they have the opportunity to make a difference, to show that their voice matters, and to chase their passions whatever they may be," Rachel Guidugli said.

Guidugli serves as the Kentucky 4-H youth development assistant extension director.

At the Capitol Experience, students met lawmakers and heard from several leaders in agriculture and politics, including First Lady Britainy Beshear.

"Your voice has power," Beshear told the room of students, ranging in age.

The main lesson of the event unfolded in a mock committee session where 4-Hers played the role of lawmakers.

"We will start by hearing a bill by the Senate Ag Committee in the Kentucky 4-H Senate chambers," Shirrell explained to the group.

The bill, the Kentucky Selling Farmer Tax Credit, actually passed last session. During the mock session, students split into the Senate and the House to lobby and vote. One by one, students stood up to share their support or opposition to the bill.

By pulling back the curtain on government, the Capitol Experience turns curiosity into confidence and confidence into action.

"4-H starts as young as 5-years-old all the way up to 18, and we believe the sooner they can get involved in 4-H and see mentors and leaders, the sooner they will want to become those mentors and leaders when they get older," Guidugli said.