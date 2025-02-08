Fire at Lexington apartment complex under investigation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A structure fire at a Lexington apartment complex is under investigation.

According to Lexington Fire, authorities were dispatched to the Westminster Apartments on Versailles Road a little after 3 p.m. Saturday. The fire was contained to an apartment bedroom on the second floor, and crews are working to remove smoke.

The apartment, LFD said, will not be tenantable tonight. Authorities are working to determine how many individuals will be displaced.

The fire remains under investigation.