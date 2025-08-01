Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Fire crews rescue pets after house in Kentucky collapses

INEZ, Ky. (LEX 18) — Inez Fire Rescue reported that two pets were saved, while two residents sustained minor injuries, after a home collapsed in the 4400 block of Turkey Creek.

According to officials, fire units responded the area on a residential structural collapse. Two people, officials reported, were able to escape the home, however, two pets were still inside.

Upon arrival, crews found that a one story home had collapsed. Firefighters located the pets inside the home and rescued them without incident. The occupants of the home suffered minor injuries.

