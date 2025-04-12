Fire damages small family farm in Mercer County

HARRODSBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — A small family farm in Harrodsburg called MinIsland was severely damaged Wednesday when their barn burned down.

Nineteen baby chicks died, however, two peacocks, a pig and her piglets, and forty chickens survived. They also have a donkey named Waffles and a two dozen pigs, including one named Tiger Lily.

"It's really sad," said Torey Burns, who runs the farm with her husband and four children.

Friday LEX18 visited the farm to see the charred remains of the barn and saw something pretty remarkable: the chickens were laying eggs among the ashes.

Burns said she needs a new home for them as soon as possible, but a new barn will cost $40,000. The community has already stepped up, donating supplies and money.

"We've been really touched by everyone's kindness," said Burns.

If you're interested in donating, click here.