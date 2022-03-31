Firefighters battle early morning fire in downtown Lexington

LEXINGTON, KY. (LEX 18) — Lexington firefighters are battling an early morning fire at a downtown building.

Firefighters were called to the building near the area of West Second Street near Mechanic Street around 3:25 a.m. Thursday. That's not far from Gratz Park.

A large response was called in due to the size of the fire. At one point, there were firefighters on two ladder trucks working to try to knock down the fire from above.

An LEX 18 crew on scene says they saw scaffolding on the back of the building.

Streets are blocked off from Limestone to Broadway, and West Second to West Third Street.

LEX 18 has a crew on scene and will bring you the latest information as soon as it becomes available.