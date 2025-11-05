Firefighters from Blue Grass Airport respond to Louisville crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Blue Grass Airport officials are offering support to Louisville following Tuesday's deadly plane crash, sending firefighters to assist with response efforts.

A representative from Blue Grass Airport said they sent five firefighters to Louisville to help with crash response efforts.

"We're just here to support them and help them if we can, as needed," Lauren Simmerman said.

Simmerman said airports are always working to improve their emergency response through annual drills. The FAA also requires full-scale emergency exercises every three years to test airports' disaster response capabilities.

The 2023 drill in Lexington involved 150 community members and agencies from across central Kentucky.

Simmerman said the airport's Regional ARFF Training Center also serves as a valuable resource for emergency preparedness. The center at Blue Grass is one of 12 across the United States.

"These are not common entities, so there's only a handful or so throughout the whole country. So actually, firefighters from across the country and even internationally come here to Blue Grass Airport to our training center to train for similar emergencies," Simmerman said.