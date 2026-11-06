Firefighters face limited water supply battling fire that destroyed home and RV in Kirksville

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The Kirksville Volunteer Fire Department had more than 10,000 gallons of water transported in to help them fight a fire that destroyed a home Monday night on Curtis Pike.

The Fire Department said crews were faced with a limited water supply in the area, which led to the extensive water shuttle operation.

According to firefighters, flames were seen coming from the back of the home extending to an RV and detached garage when they arrived. Crews battled the flames for more than three hours before returning to service.

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