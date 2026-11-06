Woman sentenced after pleading guilty to embezzling money in Bluegrass Stockyards scheme

CLINTON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A woman was sentenced to prison time Thursday after pleading guilty for her role in stealing more than $500,000 from the Bluegrass Stockyards in Albany.

Investigators said Brittany Gerkey, 39, stole money from the businesses from February 2022 to May 2024, allegedly with former Albany Bluegrass Stockyard manager Bret Carver. The two were arrested on March 12, 2025.

In a lawsuit filed in the case, it alleges Carver would manually enter a fake cattle sale into the stockyards system under an existing client's name to generate a check made out to a fake seller, although no cattle was sold.

In addition, the lawsuit claims that Gerkey would help Carver by depositing money into bank accounts.

Gerkey pleaded guilty on Oct. 8 to theft by unlawful taking or disposition of over $10,000 and unlawful access to a computer in the first degree.

According to court documents, Clinton Circuit Court judge David L. Williams sentenced Gerkey to two five-year concurrent sentences for a total sentence of five years, with credit for time spent in custody prior to sentencing.

Court records show she will also pay restitution in the amount of $179,286.44 to the Clinton Circuit Clerk with an upfront payment of $25,000.00.

According to court documents, Gerkey has agreed to cooperate and testify against the co-defendant, Bret Carver.

Court documents show Carver is scheduled for a jury trial on Jan. 27 at 9 a.m.

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