Fireworks safety tips to remember ahead of Independence Day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Fireworks are a key part of many Fourth of July celebrations, and next week, the night will light up as Kentucky celebrates Independence Day. With the firework fun also comes a few dangers, if the explosives aren’t used properly.

“Any time you’re setting off any fireworks, it’s a time to be cautious,” said Lexington Fire Department Battalion Chief Derek Roberts. “The number one thing is, make sure you are buying the correct fireworks, and then, obviously, the next thing is make sure you are using those fireworks safely.”

The warning labels exist for a reason, and it’s important to keep a few safety tips in mind this season.

First, the handling of fireworks should be left to sober adults only. Fireworks are not intended as play toys for kids.

Second, find a level spot to launch the fireworks that is a safe distance from crowds and other items. Make sure the casing is secured in place when lighting a firework.

“The biggest thing that ends up being hurt most of the time is those fingers and hands,” Roberts said. Take great care whenever you’re lighting them, making sure you don’t have it in your hand, making sure you’re not overtop of it. You want to be back from it.”

Additionally, always have water available in case something goes wrong. Common sense is a must when using fireworks, and it helps to designate roles for responsible adults on the scene.

“Make sure you have one person designated to light the fireworks,” Roberts said. “One person designated to make sure that they’re able to put the fireworks out after extinguishment.”

On top of all the safety tips and recommendations, make sure to follow the laws in place.

“If it goes up, or it goes boom, it’s not allowed here in Fayette County,” Roberts said.

These steps exist for a reason: to keep fireworks fun and safe.

To find more safety tips, you can visit https://fireworks.com/safety

