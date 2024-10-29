First Black-owned cosmetology school in Lexington accepts inaugural class of students

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Around 20 potential beauty school students got a surprise Monday night at an enrollment event for the first black-owned cosmetology school in our area.

"It started out as just a dream," said Connie Mosley Goree, owner of Ray-Con Academy.

Mosley Goree said her school, named after her parents Raymond and Connie, is accepting students for the first time.

"I said I've been doing hair for so long, and I wanted to bless other people with the gift God gave me," said Mosley Goree. "Bringing this to light has been a joy, a long time coming."

She shared that joy Monday night with future students, by way of half-off tuition, for one night only. Cosmetology school is anywhere from $18,000 - $20,000 and takes about 8 months to complete.

"That's huge, priceless," said future student Chante Waide.

Waide said thanks to Connie's generosity, she can now pursue her calling.