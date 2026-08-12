Multiple school districts reschedule first day of classes due to severe weather

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Students will not be in the classroom on Wednesday for their first day due to weather, the Perry County School District and Jenkins Independent School announced Tuesday.

"We had big hopes of filling our halls with students and staff tomorrow, but the weather had other plans. There will be no school tomorrow, Wednesday, August 12," PDSD wrote on social media.

According to a post by JIS, multiple homes are without power and roadways are blocked throughout the area.

"We currently have homes without power, downed trees and debris blocking roadways, and other storm-related hazards that make it unsafe to transport students at this time," the district wrote. "We know how excited everyone was for the first day of school, and we hate having to delay our opening. However, the safety of our students, staff, and families must always come first."

Opening day for both districts is now scheduled for Thursday.