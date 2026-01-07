First-ever civic assembly to review Lexington city charter this spring

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — For the first time ever, a civic assembly is being created in Lexington, thanks to nonprofit CivicLex.

They'll be reviewing the city's charter, which hasn't had edits in more than 25 years. Lucky citizens received a golden ticket towards the end of 2025, via a postcard in the mail.

The postcards were an invitation to be one of the 36 people selected to serve on the civic assembly in March.

"It is a series of sessions where a random mix of Lexington residents from all differences ages, races, ages, everything comes together and debates a local policy issue," said Kit Anderson with CivicLex.

The sessions start with learning, then deliberation, then a decision. Anderson said the citizens will meet six times in March. The findings go to the city council to vote to place on the ballot for fall 2026.

If the council approves putting the changes on the ballot, the citizens in Lexington will then have the oppportunity to vote yes or no to the changes.

"They can be really powerful for issues that local governments or any government is having trouble solving themselves, whether it's because it's a really thorny issue or because it's almost a conflict," said Anderson. "Some of the topics the committee may be considering is the compensation of council members, obviously that's a hard thing for them to deliberate on themselves."

CivicLex is going through applicants now. If selected, there's a $1200 stipend.