First female jockey to run the Kentucky Derby diagnosed with brain cancer

(LEX 18) — Diane Crump, the first female jockey to run in the Kentucky Derby in 1971, has been diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. Now, her family is raising funds to help fund her medical treatment at home.

According to a GoFundMe page organized by Crump's daughter, the cost of her treatment is not fully funded by Medicare.

"The costs outweigh what our family can manage alone," the daughter, Della, wrote on. "The funds raised by this campaign will go directly towards supporting care and support that will allow Diane to live out her days in peace and dignity."

After her run in the derby where she finished 15th, Crump remained involved in the horse industry.

"After her racing career, she turned her passion and knowledge of horses into her current business, Diane Crump Equine Sales, helping connect buyers and owners in the sporthorse world. Along the way, Diane built lifelong friendships and memories that she still cherishes," Della continued.

Recently, she's been involved with animal assisted therapy and volunteer work.

Find the link to the GoFundMe here.