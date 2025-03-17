First Lady Britainy Beshear serves lunch to senior citizens during March for Meals event

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Monday, Lady Britainy Beshear served lunch to senior citizens at the Capitol City Activity Center as part of the March for Meals week in Kentucky.

The annual event celebrates state legislation that provides nutritious meals to senior citizens in the community.

"The very least we can do is take care of our seniors," said Dora Walton, a member of the center. "It's wonderful to see people take an interest."

"Making sure our seniors have nutritious meals and can come to centers, and be around one another, spend time together... it's critically important that the funding remain in place," Beshear said.

With similar programs facing the chopping block in Washington, the First Lady said it's essential that our state legislators keep working on sustaining these programs.

"I understand the legislature in Frankfort has been really supportive of these senior meals," expressed Beshear. "Making sure they have enough to eat."