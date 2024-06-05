First Lady Britainy Beshear visits children at The Nest in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The month of June is Partner in Prevention Month for PCAK, or Prevent Child Abuse Kentucky.

On Wednesday morning, Kentucky’s First Lady, Britainy Beshear dropped by The Nest in Lexington, where the people work tirelessly to provide a safe environment for children who might not be getting such at home.

“The work they do is hard,” Mrs. Beshear said. “And it’s emotionally exhausting, but it’s also rewarding,” she continued.

The First Lady presented Nest administrators with a signed (by her husband) proclamation, and then she went and had some fun with the kids, all of whom have been abused or neglected in some way, shape, or form at some point in their young lives. The Nest is their safe place.

“I think it’s important that any interaction with a child leaves a positive impact,” she said before heading to the classrooms.

Once there, she sat on a toddler chair and read a book to a handful of students before wandering into the next classroom, where she’d interact with the children as they played with water and other interactive and educational toys.

The kids don’t know who she is—they’re too young for that—but they easily recognized that there was an adult in the room who was showing an interest in them and choosing to spend time with them.

“When I meet with children, especially children who have not had ideal circumstances, I think it’s important (for them) to know that an adult is listening,” Mrs. Beshear added.

Before leaving, the first lady requested a fist bump from one of the students she was working with on counting numbers.

Those who work here earned a high-five from Frankfort and beyond.