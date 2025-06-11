First of Fayette County's medical marijuana dispensaries planned in former Frisch's location

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky announced its medical marijuana dispensary business licenses in December, awarding two to Fayette County through a lottery system. One of the recipients, KYLX Acquisition Company LLC, plans to set up its dispensary at the old Frisch's Big Boy location at Sir Barton Way and Man O' War.

Casey Flippo, CEO of Dark Horse Cannabis, which will operate the new dispensary named "Speakeasy," shared details about the undertaking so far.

"Taking a fast food burger joint and converting it into what I believe, fundamentally, will be one of the nicest dispensaries in the state, is quite a lift," Flippo said.

The new dispensary plans to offer a wide assortment of products, in accordance with Kentucky's medical marijuana regulations.

According to Flippo, the business will aim to provide an immersive experience in a professional setting, which might be different from the expectations associated with cannabis retail. "It's not gonna be graffiti on the walls and products sprawled out all over the place. It's an extremely systematic approach," Flippo emphasized.

Flippo and his lifelong friend and business partner Sean Clarkson believe they bring extensive experience to the venture.

"Through our management capacities in multiple markets, we have exposure to a plethora of dynamics of what it takes to prop up a marketplace and what it takes to bring a medical cannabis business to fruition,” Flippo said of the Arkansas duo.

With demolition nearly complete at 1849 Alysheba Way, the dispensary hopes to open in early November.

Helping to lay the groundwork of Kentucky’s first go at medical marijuana, Flippo said they’re happy to be participants.

“I really think the patient population within the Commonwealth, which is the fundamental reason why we're doing all this, they're going to benefit greatly by the way this has been set up.”