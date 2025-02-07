First pediatric flu death of respiratory virus season reported in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky Department for Public Health officials reported Friday that a child has died from influenza, the first for this respiratory season.

According to a release, the child did not receive this season's influenza vaccine.

“Unfortunately, viruses like influenza and COVID-19 are serious diseases that can be deadly to some people, including children," Dr. Steven Stack, Department for Public Health Commissioner. "Vaccination is the best way to prevent severe illness and death.”

This comes a month after Kentucky reported its first COVID-19 pediatric death of the 2024-25 respiratory virus season. Hospitalizations as a result of influenza are also on the rise, the report said.

Although typically mild, serious symptoms of both illnesses include:



Difficulty or fast breathing.

Seizures.

Bluish lips or face.

High fever, above 104 degrees.

Fever that improves, but then returns or worsens.

Dehydration.

Worsening of other medical conditions.

The US Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that all people over the age of six months receive an annual COVID vaccine and influenza vaccine, especially in children under the age of five or those with high-risk medical conditions.

Antiviral treatment of both illnesses is recommended to decrease severity.

According to the release, vaccination rates of influenza have been declining; less than 17% of Kentuckians have recieved their vaccination this season. Only 2% have received an updated COVID vaccination.

“It is important for people who have not been vaccinated this season to get their updated influenza and COVID-19 vaccines as soon as possible, along with other recommended immunizations, to protect themselves and others,” Dr. Stack said.

To find a vaccination against the flu or COVID, visit vaccines.gov, and most people can receive both for free at local health care providers.

View up-to-date data on Kentucky's respiratory virus activityhere.

