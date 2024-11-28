First responders on the job find time to celebrate Thanksgiving

(LEX 18) — Emergencies don’t take breaks for the holidays. In fact, Thanksgiving is three times more likely to see home cooking fires than any other day, according to the National Fire Protection Agency.

Firefighters and EMTs across Kentucky are on the job today, but they are still finding the time to be thankful.

“I’m thankful for my kids, my health, I mean all around that I’m still here,” said Shaina Shelton, an EMT in Powell County. “I’m thankful for being able to work in this career.”

“I’m thankful for this job, thankful for my family. Thankful for everybody I get to meet throughout the process of working this job,” EMT Broc Mullins added. “Everybody leaves an impression of some kind, and ultimately, it shapes who I am.”

The group of men and women of Powell County EMS stayed working today, ready to help at a moment’s notice.

“I’m thankful for groups of people like this, not just here in Powell County, but all around the United States today who take time away from their family,” said Jeremy Urekew, paramedic. “It’s wonderful to know we have dedicated rescue professionals and EMS professionals and law enforcement around the country that don’t mind giving up a very important holiday to be able to serve the community.”

“Everybody becomes family,” Shelton added. “This is our second family, this is our second home. We pretty much spend as much time here as we do at home, if not more.”

Powell County is one of the many places around the state – and the country – still dealing with EMT shortages. Despite the long hours, however, this group is passionate about their job, and the community they serve.

“Honestly it’s a career,” said Shelton. “If you love what you do, you’re really never going to work a day in your life. Serving the people and seeing how much of a difference you make in the community makes a big difference.”

Meanwhile, in Montgomery County, it hasn’t exactly felt like Thanksgiving.

“It’s just basically the same, same thing we do every day,” said battalion chief Joshua Fraley. “We’re just out here running calls. We’ve had two house fires today. So it’s just like a typical work day for us.”

When things calm down, they hope to dig into some food donated by a local church. It’s important to remember during this time of year, especially when people are more accident-prone, to thank a first responder. Don’t wait until you have a need.

