Fist-bump Friday: FDHS basketball team welcomes Dixie Magnet students

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX News) — Fist bumps all around on a Friday morning at Lexington's Dixie Magnet Elementary School, where the students were greeted by the members of the Frederick Douglass boys' basketball team.

"I wanted our guys to be more involved in the community, and I feel this is the best way to do it," Broncos head coach Shawn Smith said.

So far this school year, Smith has had his players visit 5 different schools in Fayette County, but today's visit to Dixie Magnet was intentional, because today was reserved for biking and walking to school.

"We want to teach our kids to be healthy and active at school and other places, so we invited them to do that here as well," said Dixie Magnet Principal, Brittany Phillips.

Those who live too far to walk or ride a bike could bring their bike earlier in the week, and then ride and walk around the perimeter of the building a few times. As they exited their car in the drop-off line, the players were there to greet them.

"It's a good way for us to see kids who go to elementary schools, as we did. I got to go back to my elementary school, Liberty. That was an awesome experience for me to see my former teachers, say hello, and see kids who are in my footsteps," said Broncos senior Jimmy Dick.

"I know our guys are tired from going through workouts, but they continue to show up before school, and it's been a great thing to do," Coach Smith added.

