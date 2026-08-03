Fitness class gives back to The Hope Center

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A Lexington fitness coach turned a pop star-inspired workout into support for a local nonprofit.

What started as a fun workout inspired by Justin Bieber quickly turned into a chance to make a difference. Coach Sumo with Orange Theory Fitness says he wanted to combine his passion for fitness with his commitment to supporting mental health in the Lexington community.

"I've always wanted to do in my life is help people," said Sumo. "That's why I'm in fitness in the first place. So to see that number... words just cannot describe my gratitude and happiness towards it."

Coach Sumo says he hopes the fundraiser encourages others to support mental health while bringing people together for a good cause.

Dressed as 2010-era Justin Bieber, Coach Sumo led members through a playlist of Bieber hits and other throwback favorites, with all proceeds benefiting the Hope Center. The themed fundraiser raised exactly four thousand dollars, thanks to enthusiastic support from the community.

"This was completely unexpected, especially during a time and a season where funding's being cut right now," said Hope Center Director of Development Kara Ball. "This was just a huge blessing to us, and we could not be more grateful."

Ball says the donation could provide thousands of essential hygiene items—like socks, underwear, soap or deodorant—as well as about 800 sandwiches for the Hope Center's Hope Mobile outreach program.

The Hope Center says it's always looking for volunteers, clothing donations and financial support to help provide shelter, meals and recovery services throughout the Lexington community.