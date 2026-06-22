Flash flooding turns Lexington streets into rivers, prompts water rescues

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Flash flooding Monday morning turned streets into rivers and parking lots into lakes across Lexington, prompting multiple water rescues — including an evacuation at an apartment complex near UK Hospital.

Lexington Fire evacuated five people from the complex at Press and Transcript before 9 a.m. Residents watched from their balconies as floodwaters swallowed the vehicles parked below.

Thomas Moreland, a University of Kentucky student who lives nearby, said the scene caught him off guard.

"Well the first thing I did when I stepped out was I stepped in a puddle so my socks were all wet…then I take a look to my right and everyone's car is underwater," said Moreland.

On the outskirts of town off Old Harrodsburg Road, drivers found themselves with floodwater up to their headlights. Three vehicles required water rescues.

Before Lexington Fire arrived, one man spotted an elderly woman in need of help and took action.

"This guy came rushing up saying his mom was stuck and I happened to see a canoe behind me, and I just asked the lady if I could borrow it, grabbed the oar, paddled down and got to where her sons were and got her in the boat," the man said.

Hours later, the water receded enough for tow trucks to begin pulling out stalled vehicles. One driver whose car was submerged reflected on the experience.

"Water is a little bit higher and faster than you think it's gonna be, so it's better to slow down and stay away from it," said a witness to canoe rescue.