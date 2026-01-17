Flat Lick man arrested for burglary at Knox County school, stole Chromebooks

FLAT LICK, Ky. (LEX 18) — A 27-year-old Flat Lick man has been taken into custody in connection to a burglary that occurred at the end of December.

According to a press release by the Knox County Sheriff's Department, Anthony Mills was wanted after he was seen on security cameras breaking out a window and entering a storage unit at Dewitt School.

After entering the building, the release writes that he stole several Google Chromebooks, a case of soda, and boxes of chips.

Mills was arrested on Friday, Jan. 16 by Knox County School Resource Office Donnie Broughton for the alleged burglary that occurred on Dec. 26 around 2:30 a.m.

He resides at the Knox County Detention Center and has been charged with burglary in the third degree, criminal mischief in the second degree, and theft by unlawful taking over $1,000 but under $10,000.

The release adds that Mills was served an outstanding warrant from criminal mischief in the second degree, theft by unlawful taking, assault in the fourth degree, and wanton endangerment in the first degree.

During Mills' arrest, his girlfriend, Selena Mills, was also taken arrested and charged for operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license with no registration.