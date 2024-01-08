Fleming County awarded 17 buses as a part of Clean School Bus Program

FLEMING COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Fleming County has been awarded 17 buses as a part of the Clean School Bus Program announced by the United States Environmental Protection Agency.

According to a press release, this program will help purchase over 2,700 clean school buses in 280 school districts that serve over 7 million students. The program has awarded around $2 billion and funded about 5,000 electric and low-emission school buses in the U.S.

EPA created the program to help phase out older diesel engines to ensure clean air for students and their communities.

For more information on the program, go to Clean School Bus Program Awards | US EPA.