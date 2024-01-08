Watch Now
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

Fleming County awarded 17 buses as a part of Clean School Bus Program

School bus driver accused of kidnapping, raping student
Shutterstock
School bus driver accused of kidnapping, raping student
Posted at 11:10 AM, Jan 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-08 11:10:48-05

FLEMING COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Fleming County has been awarded 17 buses as a part of the Clean School Bus Program announced by the United States Environmental Protection Agency.

According to a press release, this program will help purchase over 2,700 clean school buses in 280 school districts that serve over 7 million students. The program has awarded around $2 billion and funded about 5,000 electric and low-emission school buses in the U.S.

EPA created the program to help phase out older diesel engines to ensure clean air for students and their communities.

For more information on the program, go to Clean School Bus Program Awards | US EPA.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18