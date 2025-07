FLEMING COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Fleming County Coroner Winston Grannis confirmed to LEX 18 that a 45-year-old man was killed in what is said was an "unfortunate fireworks explosion accident" on Fourth of July.

Grannis identified the individual as 45-year-old Gary David Ratliff and he noted that the incident occurred off Wallingford Road in Fleming County.

No additional information was provided by the coroner.