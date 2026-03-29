Fleming County High School asking for community support after group of students get into accident

FLEMING COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Administrators at Fleming County High School in Flemingsburg are asking community members for support after four students were involved in accident.
Read the statement the school posted on Facebook below.
"Our Panther family needs your prayers tonight.
As many of you know, four of our students were involved in an accident. Our hearts are with them and their families during this time.
Please keep each of these students, their loved ones, and everyone affected in your prayers.
We are a strong community, and now is the time to come together and support one another."
-Fleming County High School via Facebook