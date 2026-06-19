Flemingsburg Police Department searching for missing 69-year-old woman

FLEMINGSBURG, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The Flemingsburg Police Department is actively searching for a 69-year-old woman reported missing, according to a press release issued Friday.

The missing individual has been identified as 69-year-old Debra Wireman of Flemingsburg. Wireman was last seen on June 17 at 4:30 p.m. by her family in Aberdeen, Ohio.

Wireman was reportedly on her way to Maysville, Kentucky on Wednesday afternoon, traveling in a 2020 Kia Forte with front-end damage.

Wireman is five feet, four inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes. She wears glasses, as seen in a photo shared by the Flemingsburg Police Department.

Police are asking residents in northeastern Kentucky and southern Ohio to be on the lookout for Wireman or her vehicle. Individuals who believe they have information on Wireman's whereabouts are asked to contact the Flemingsburg Police Department at (606) 845-2121, or by calling 911 for an immediate sighting.

"We are asking everyone to take a moment to review her photograph and vehicle information and to share this information with others. Someone may have seen something they did not realize was important. Even the smallest piece of information could be critical in helping us find Debra. We appreciate the public's assistance and ask anyone with information to contact us immediately," said Flemingsburg Police Chief Daniel Pollock.

This is an ongoing story, and LEX News will provide more information as it becomes available.