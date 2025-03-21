Flemingsburg woman living with cerebral palsy shares concerns amid Medicare uncertainty

FLEMINGSBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — Possible cuts to Medicare and Medicaid could impact millions of Americans, including people right here in the Bluegrass.

"I'm looking at a stark reality of the government telling me I don't matter," said 40-year-old Ashley Johnson, who has cerebral palsy.

She tells LEX18 without the two programs, she couldn't pay for her three caregivers or her medications.

"One of my medications costs $6,000, I make $1,365 a month, that would be gone, because I can't afford that," said Johnson. "I can't even afford $20 a month."

She also said if the cuts were to happen, she couldn't afford parts for her electric wheelchair.

"Most of the time when these parts go bad it's a dire situation, because if the chair doesn't work, you don't move," said Johnson.

Republicans are working to meet President Trump's budget without cutting into critical programs. Some have suggested overhauling Medicaid without cutting benefits.

Johnson says the uncertainty is worrisome. Previously without care Johnson went into septic shock.

"The end result would be me being left to die, because there would be no more medical care that I desperately need to keep me alive," said Johnson.

She encourages anyone who uses Medicare or Medicaid to contact their local elected officials.