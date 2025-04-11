Flood cleanup efforts continue in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — As cleanup efforts continue throughout the region, Clark County residents are actively working to salvage what they can following severe flooding.

In the Amster Grove area along the Kentucky River, many are sorting through their belongings, hoping to save cherished items while discarding others that have been irrevocably damaged.

According to Steve Asbury, Director of Clark County Emergency Management, around 40 homes have sustained substantial damage from the flooding. Asbury emphasizes the importance of conducting an accurate damage assessment to ensure that every flood victim is accounted for and receives the necessary help.

“It lets us know the severity and impact of it, gets the ball rolling on what types of programs people are eligible for in your community,” Asbury said. “That's why it's so important to have a damage assessment done.”

In addition to the Kentucky River, the Red River also poses a threat to Clark County. Asbury expressed concerns about potential overlooked areas, urging comprehensive assessments to prevent leaving any resident without aid.

Resident Hope Broecker, who lives on Amster Court, praised the county's efforts. Her home was spared the extensive damage her neighbors are facing, but she hasn't forgotten how crucial response efforts have been.

“It’s super important. Steve is really good, really helpful,” Broecker said. “That damage assessment prompts FEMA assistance. It kind of lets the public know, government know how bad the damage is so we can get individual assistance and be declared a natural disaster.”

Clark County has provided dumpsters to assist residents with debris removal, underscoring their commitment to aiding the community in recovery efforts.

Flood victims in need of a damage assessment are encouraged to contact Clark County Emergency Management to ensure their information is recorded and assistance can be provided. Here is their phone number: (859) 355-5254.

Asbury asks people to leave basic information such as their address and phone number. He says people don't have to be at their home during a damage assessment.

