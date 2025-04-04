Flood waters rise, fall Friday in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Signs reading "water over roadway" were spread throughout Madison County Friday, warning drivers to be cautious.

"Find alternate routes, just know where you're going before you go, let someone know when you're coming and let someone know when you get there," said Madison County Fire Chief Tim Gray.

Gray said his team has responded to several vehicle rescues and one family that was trapped inside their home.

"Right now we've got streams that are rising fast, water is getting up to levels that people don't see around their house and panic sets in," said Gray.

In Paint Lick, businesses were threatened Friday morning by fast-moving water overflowing from the nearby creek. The creek nearly flooded Copperhead Consulting.

"We've taken everything off the floors in our building, power strips, everything within three feet is on top of our desks or higher," said Leslie Meade with Copperhead. "Last time it was a week or two long process to clean all the mud and muck out that was left behind after the flood."

County officials say they're keeping an eye on river flooding Saturday and Sunday.