Flooding in eastern Kentucky: Where to find shelter, aid, ways to help

(LEX 18) — A state of emergency was declared for several eastern Kentucky counties after devastating flooding hit the area late Wednesday night into Thursday.

In an interview with LEX 18, Gov. Beshear confirmed at least 15 people have died as of Friday morning and he expects that number will likely rise.

Where to find shelters + aid in eastern Kentucky:

SHELTERS:

The following counties have set up shelters across the area:

BREATHITT:

Breathitt Co. Courthouse

FLOYD:

Floyd Co. Community Center

HAZARD:

First Presbyterian Church, East Perry Elementary, West Perry Elementary, Gospel Light Baptist Church, Second Creek Church of God, Buckhorn Lake State Resort Lodge

PIKE:

Thacker Memorial Funeral Home, Shelby Valley High School

STATE PARKS:

Jenny Wiley, Pine Mountain, Buckhorn

Learn How To Donate To Eastern Kentucky Relief Fund Here

If you wish to report a missing loved one in the counties of Breathitt, Perry, Knott, Letcher, or Leslie, Kentucky State Police ask that you contact Post 13 Hazard at 606-435-6069.

Please note phone lines are extremely busy right now and it may take multiple calls to get through.

Thousands were still without power early Friday morning. Most impacted counties include Letcher, Knott, & Perry. Check the latest power outages here.

