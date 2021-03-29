Flooding in Knox County blocks roads, leaves residents stuck at home

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Parts of southern and eastern Kentucky are dealing with flooding again from Saturday night's storms. In Knox County, many residents are stranded in their homes.

Several homes on Grayson and Poplar Streets in Barbourville are inaccessible due to the floodwater from the Cumberland River. The County EMS Director said the level likely crested Monday morning and now the process of having the water recede can begin.

It's one of several neighborhoods near the river that are experiencing this type of flooding. It's impossible to get a gauge for how deep the water is at this time.

Knox County School District kept students and staff at home Monday. The district hasn't decided if there will be in-person learning on Tuesday.