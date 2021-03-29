Menu

Watch
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

Flooding in Knox County blocks roads, leaves residents stuck at home

items.[0].videoTitle
Parts of southern and eastern Kentucky are dealing with flooding again from Saturday night's storms. In Knox County, many residents are stranded in their homes.
Floods.jpg
Posted at 12:44 PM, Mar 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-29 12:46:19-04

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Parts of southern and eastern Kentucky are dealing with flooding again from Saturday night's storms. In Knox County, many residents are stranded in their homes.

Several homes on Grayson and Poplar Streets in Barbourville are inaccessible due to the floodwater from the Cumberland River. The County EMS Director said the level likely crested Monday morning and now the process of having the water recede can begin.

It's one of several neighborhoods near the river that are experiencing this type of flooding. It's impossible to get a gauge for how deep the water is at this time.

Knox County School District kept students and staff at home Monday. The district hasn't decided if there will be in-person learning on Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Ways to Watch!

All the Ways to Watch LEX 18!