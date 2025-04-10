Flood’s impact on Georgetown businesses: Salon owner loses days of income

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Staccijo Anderson’s first client of the day was right on time, and that’s a good start to what’s going to be a very long day after having had a slew of those this week.

“I’m working 11-12-13 hours a day to make up those appointments I have to reschedule,” Anderson said, from her Tips and Toes Nail Salon.

Anderson had to reschedule three days' worth of clients because flooding from the river last weekend caused the Elkhorn Plaza parking lot to flood, and city officials enforced a mandatory evacuation of the area.

“I grabbed as much as I could,” Anderson recalled. “I had my daughter with me, so I wanted to get in and out as fast as I could. I had two Aldi bags worth of stuff, and that's all I could do,” she continued.

The river runs right behind her window, and while she is up one floor, the water did reach the staircase, and no one was certain if it would stop at the bottom.

“It was scary, we didn’t know what was going to happen,” Anderson said.

The water did settle at the bottom few steps, but the nail technician who owns Tips and Toes Salon said she lost about $1,000 by having to shut down for three days. She’ll be able to recoup a percentage of that, but not all of it.

“There are not enough hours in the day. I’ve had to turn down clients, just no way to do it all,” she explained, given she’s also raising three children.

The good news is that she’s been back at work since Tuesday, so the losses were mitigated after three days. She also knows things are much worse in other parts of the state.

“We didn’t know what was going on, or if we’d be coming back,” she said when asked what being ordered to evacuate looked like around here.

Several businesses, including many that share the suite with Staccijo, were impacted by the flooded parking lot and overflowing river on the back side of the complex.

