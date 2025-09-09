Floyd County bus drivers reach tentative agreement with school district

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Floyd County Public Schools and its transportation workers have reached a tentative agreement that could end ongoing labor negotiations, according to a news release.

The Floyd County Education Support Professional Association (FCESPA) announced the agreement Monday, which covers bus drivers and other transportation staff. Union members will review the terms and hold a ratification vote in the coming days.

FCESPA is a local affiliate of the Kentucky Education Association that represents support staff in the district.

"Floyd County School's transportation workers are committed to our students and delivering them safely to school and home," the union said in a statement.

The tentative agreement ensures bus drivers and support professionals continue to receive fair compensation for their work, according to the union. Transportation workers said they are pleased their dedication serving students and families is valued by the school community.

The agreement comes as school districts nationwide face challenges recruiting and retaining bus drivers and transportation staff. Many districts have struggled with driver shortages that have impacted student transportation services.

Details of the tentative agreement were not immediately released. The ratification vote timeline has not been announced.