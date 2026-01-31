Floyd County Sheriff's Office investigating Friday night fatal fire in Harold

HAROLD, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Floyd County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a fatal house fire that occurred Friday night outside of Harold, according to a press release.

The release writes that around 10:30 p.m. Friday night, the Mud Creek Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire located at 2866 KY-979.

Once the fire department arrived on scene, they learned two people were possibly inside the home. The Floyd County Sheriff's Office then responded to the call, as well.

After flames were extinguished, the post writes that the owner of the home, Juanita Hall, 79, had died due to the fire. Another resident in the home survived the fire and was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

As of Saturday, the Floyd County Sheriff's Office, the Floyd County Coroner's Office, and the Kentucky State Fire Marshal's Office are investigating the fire.