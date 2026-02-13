Flu B and stomach bug hit Kentucky as respiratory illnesses peak

(LEX 18) — With winter weather keeping many indoors, health officials across Kentucky are reporting a surge in respiratory illnesses and gastrointestinal infections that are keeping clinics busy and patients miserable for weeks.

The Woodford County Health Department is seeing a shift in flu patterns, with about 40% of cases now being flu B, according to Cassie Prather, director of the health department.

"We're seeing a little bit of everything right now. We're seeing flu transition from being primarily flu A to being more flu B," Prather said.

Many patients are experiencing lingering symptoms and secondary infections that require multiple doctor visits and antibiotic treatments.

"I know people that have just been just downright miserable for several weeks, and this is taking more than one trip to the doctor, and more than one, sometimes in cases we're seeing more than one antibiotic being prescribed," Prather said.

Stomach bug adds to illness burden.

Lexington pediatrician Dr. Caitlynn Iddings with Pediatric and Adolescent Associates is treating a particularly unpleasant gastrointestinal illness alongside the flu surge.

"There's been a pretty nasty tummy bug going around that's causing a little bit of fever and bad vomiting and diarrhea," Iddings said.

The pediatrician is seeing more flu B cases among younger children, who are experiencing more severe symptoms. Strep throat is also making the rounds, which is highly contagious and spreading as children return to school.

With children back in classrooms, health officials emphasize the importance of proper hygiene beyond just handwashing.

"Chromebooks, iPads, cell phones, making sure we're sanitizing those. If it is one of these other more highly contagious tummy bug strains, making sure you're bleaching high touch surfaces, making sure that they really are using soap and water because that mechanical rubbing it off, rinsing it off is what's getting rid of it. Some of the hand sanitizers aren't going to kill it," Iddings said.

The flu season started late but has been severe, with influenza-like illnesses expected to continue through March and possibly into April. All age groups from babies to college students have been affected, though toddlers and babies have been particularly hard hit.

Health officials noted that respiratory illnesses have peaked in the past week. The flu weakens the immune system, making individuals more susceptible to secondary bacterial infections like strep throat.

Experts advise staying home until fever-free for at least 24 hours without fever-reducing medications to prevent spreading illness to others. Officials said that it's not too late to get a flu shot.

