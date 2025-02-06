Flu, COVID cases have more than doubled in Fayette County, LFCHD says

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Flu cases in Fayette County have more than doubled since the week of January 25, reaching the highest total of cases so far this season, the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department said in a post to Facebook Thursday afternoon.

According to the post, Lexington had 597 lab-confirmed cases of the illness for the week ending on February 1. This compares to 286 cases for the week prior.

Lab-confirmed COVID cases have also jumped from 18 to 79; these numbers don't include at-home kits, LFCHD said. The agency encourages the public to make plans to recieve their COVID-19 and flu shots as soon as possible, if not already done so.

LFCHD offers free flu vaccinations and a limited number of COVD-19 vaccinations for children with Medicaid and people who are under- or uninsured. Call 859-288-2483 to make a same-day appointment at their location on 650 Newtown Pike, Monday through Thursday.