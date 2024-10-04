Flu shot rates dropping as CDC reports record number of pediatric deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — The CDC is reporting a record number of child deaths from flu complications as the number of people getting vaccinated continues to decrease.

Last week, the public health agency announced 200 children had died from flu complications during the 2023-24 flu season, surpassing the previous high of 199 during the 2019-20 flu season. About 80% of them were unvaccinated.

At the same time, the rate of adults and children being vaccinated against the virus is trending down year after year.

During the 2019-20 flu season, the CDC reported that 63.7% of children between 6 months and 17 years old were fully vaccinated. In the 2023-24 flu season, just 55.4% were vaccinated.

In that same time frame, the agency also reported a decrease in vaccination among adults, from 48.4% to 44.9%.

This week, Baptist Health hosted a series of free flu shot clinics across the state, making the vaccine easy for people to access ahead of flu season in the Commonwealth.

"It also helps protect your loved ones, especially if you do care for elderly parents or you have young children living in your household. It's just something to think about," said Laura Columbia, a nurse practitioner at Baptist Health.

Thursday, the health organization hosted a clinic outside the Capitol Building, aiming to vaccinate 100 people in four hours.

"Now's a perfect opportunity. Go ahead and get your shot so you can be ready to spend Thanksgiving and Christmas with your relatives and family and friends and feel secure," Columbia said.

Several people lined up for their shots, which took just minutes.

"Decided while I was here, I'll go ahead and get a flu shot," Aaron Imel said, who got his shot on Thursday.

"My mother-in-law told me it was going on down here and I know that I have to have one for work so I just came and got it," said Danielle Haney, a health care worker who also received hers.

Haney came with her young daughter, who had already received her flu shot this year.

"Children are very vulnerable. They are one of our most vulnerable populations, so we're encouraging good health habits," Columbia said. "Good hand hygiene certainly goes a long way for a lot of us. But the flu shot can certainly be included in that."

Baptist Health is hosting a curbside clinic on Saturday, October 5, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 100 Providence Way in Nicholasville. A full list of opportunities can be found here.