Foal born at Asbury moments before tornado sirens sounded Thursday

(LEX 18) — Storms can bring so much destruction, but sometimes, there is an incredible sign of hope.

That's what happened this week at Asbury University's Equine Center, as severe weather rolled into Central Kentucky.

At that point, equine students' attention was on what was happening inside the barn.

"We knew we were having some pretty nasty storms," said senior and student barn manager Ava Klein. "We'd been dealing with some weird weather all day."

"We were out here on foal watch, and around 9:30 we noticed mama was getting a little restless," said Hannah Starrett. "She was getting up and down a lot, so we kind of figured the baby was coming."

That was late Wednesday night. A Blue Roan American Quarter Horse named Blue Skye gave birth to a little filly just moments later, with the help of Klein and Starrett.

"I've watched a lot of foals be born here, but getting to pull her out was really special," said Starrett.

Baby watch then turned into tornado watch. By early Thursday morning, sirens were sounding in Wilmore.

"The baby was born just before the worst of the storms hit, so we got her up, made sure she was okay, got a few hours of sleep before we were running back to campus to shelter in place for the worst of it," said Klein.

Thankfully, campus was unscathed in the storm, and so were Blue Skye and her baby, who now has a name.

Hundreds of suggestions poured in from the student body, and Wilmore mayor and equine program founder Harold Rainwater chose "Dorothy."

"I am a huge Wizard of Oz fan, so I do think it's quite appropriate," said Klein. "Glad she didn't get blown away."

Starrett agrees.

"I think it's pretty cute and definitely appropriate for the night she came on," she told LEX 18.

Now they're just waiting for some sunshine.

"She hasn't seen anything other than rain, and clouds, so I bet the sun and grass are going to blow her mind in a couple of days," said Klein.