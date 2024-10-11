Food is Medicine campaign to support healthcare patients and farmers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Hospitals across Kentucky are getting a healthy boost thanks to a new partnership between the Kentucky Hospital Association (KHA) and the Department of Agriculture.

In the spring, the two departments launched a new campaign called Food is Medicine, with the goal of increasing access to locally grown, healthy food options for healthcare patients.

“For many years, we focused on sick care, and we will always take care of patients when they're sick, but we're really partnering with our community, especially now the Ag community, on keeping our patients healthy,” said Hollie Harris, president and CEO of ARH and the co-chair of Food is Medicine.

Food is Medicine will focus on the five following areas:



Examine the food served to patients

Create partnerships between hospitals and local farmers

Connect patients with resources to a consistent healthy food resource

Create outreach for patients who need a special diet

Expand existing initiatives that connect Kentuckians to healthy food options

According to Harris, ARH’s 14 locations have already gotten on board with Food is Medicine, and she’s eager for the rest of the state’s hospital networks to join.

“I really hope that we’re able to make a true impact on people’s health,” said Harris.

For Agriculture Commissioner Jonathan Shell, Food is Medicine is just as good for farmers as it is for patients.

“When you think about the consumption a hospital has inside the cafeteria, it's massive for profitability and investment for farmers,” said Shell.

According to the KHA, a recent survey completed by representatives of 50 hospital systems across the state found that only about 2% of the hospital’s budget is spent on local food.

The overall average percentage of local food served at those same hospitals was 15%.

Shell posed this example, “UK St. Claire out of Morehead said that at their system, they serve 500,000 meals a year. Just think about the local impact for a farmer if we can get a portion of that locally grown food.”

Like food and medicine, agriculture and healthcare work best when working together.