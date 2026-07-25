Former Bourbon County wrestling coach, UK employee charged with rape, sodomy of minor

BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A former Bourbon County Middle School wrestling coach and UK employee has been charged with the rape and sodomy of a teen, court documents reveal.

According to a citation, the juvenile informed his father that 36-year-old Megan Foley had sexually abused him while on a trip in Berea.

The citation also states that Foley bit the victim during the trip. She was later arrested on July 22 by Kentucky State Police.

Foley faces charges of first degree sexual abuse, third degree rape, third degree sodomy, procuring or promoting use of minor by electronic means, promoting the sex performance by minor under 16 years of age, and fourth degree assault (minor injury).

Foley bonded out of the Madison County Detention Center on Thursday on a $50,000 bond. She is set to appear in court again on August 3.

According to a UK spokesperson, Foley has been placed on administrative leave with pay, pending investigation.

Bourbon County Schools Superintendent Larry Begley confirmed that Foley is no longer associated with the district.

