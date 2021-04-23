Former chief of volunteer fire department and search and rescue group indicted

CLAY CITY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The former chief of the Clay City Volunteer Fire Department and ex-chief of Powell County Search and Rescue has been indicted by a grand jury.

Michael Sparks led both volunteer groups for eight years, according to Lisa Johnson, a firefighter, and spokeswoman for the search and rescue team.

A Powell County grand jury indicted Sparks on one count of abuse of public trust. According to the indictment, Sparks committed the offense of abuse of public trust when he intentionally dealt with the public money as his own and failed to pay it back.

"It is upsetting Mike handled all the money no one ever questioned him we never even asked for a bank statement because we believed in him so much," said Johnson.

LEX 18 tried to reach Sparks for comment, but he did not return the call.

Johnson said the fire department and the search and rescue group continue to answer calls. She hopes and believes the public will continue to trust them.

"We're still out there serving our community every day we haven't stopped we've become stronger, wiser, and better," said Johnson.