Former Clark County drive-in movie theater takes hit during storm

WINCHESTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — A former drive-in movie theater in Clark County holds dear memories for many people in the Bluegrass.

But last week's destructive storm knocked down much of what was left of the Sky Vue, which stands along US 60 in Winchester.

The theater wasn't operational; it shut down in 2015. But until that point, it was Kentucky's oldest operating drive-in theater.

"I was amazed at the level of destruction," said Scott Estes, who grew up in Winchester and saw movies at the Sky Vue with his parents. "I was used to thinking of this as a big wide screen, not seeing the sky through it."

More than seven decades after it opened in 1948, the drive-in's main screen was still standing until it was torn apart last week. Strong winds blew the screen's panels across the grass and destroyed the sign out front. Numbers and letters from the marquee now litter the entrance to the theater.

According to Estes, there had been some talk of reviving the defunct theater after its owners sold the property nearly a decade ago. There are even Facebook groups dedicated to the cause.

Now, Estes says the windstorm might have dealt a final blow to the abandoned business.

"I can't see a future for this," he said. "Other people might. I'm sad to see it pass, but it does not surprise me."

LEX 18 called the attorney for the property owner to inquire about any future plans for the drive-in. He told us he's unsure of what's in store, although there have been numerous inquiries into the property over the years.