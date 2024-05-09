Former commonwealth's attorney asks for leniency ahead of federal sentencing

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Nearly two weeks before his May 24 sentencing at the Federal Courthouse in Lexington, former commonwealth's attorney Ronnie Goldy has asked a federal judge for leniency.

A jury convicted Goldy on all counts in February of 2024. They found he abused his office by doing favors for a female criminal defendant in exchange for sexually explicit videos of her.

Their relationship was exposed in the summer of 2022 after Facebook messages between them came to light. Goldy was the commonwealth's attorney for Bath, Rowan, Montgomery, and Menifee Counties.

A Sentencing Memorandum filed by Goldy's attorney states he was a commonwealth attorney who was "well thought of, and well respected," as evidenced by affidavits from attorneys who had cases with him. Most of the letters were written to the Kentucky Bar Association long before Goldy's conviction.

One attorney, Michael Campbell wrote that Goldy "conducted himself in a professional manner at all times," while another attorney wrote he doesn't believe Goldy is a danger to society.

In the filing, Goldy is requesting an imprisonment range of 33 months instead of the sentencing guideline of up to 41 months. His attorney asked for the lower range not so much for Goldy, himself, but in the hopes, he will be able to be released prior to his mother's expected death due to a recent medical diagnosis.

Goldy remains out of custody and is scheduled to report for sentencing on May 24, 2024.

