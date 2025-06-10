Former cop at the center of LEX 18 Investigates stories on speaks out

(LEX 18) — For the first time, Larry "Guss" Curtis is talking publicly about his behavior caught on police bodycam when he was a Frankfort police detective. He then moved onto the Boyle County Sheriff's Office where he was fired while on probation.

"I was never under a criminal investigation by Boyle County," Curtis said. Curtis provided a letter from the Kentucky Law Enforcement Council stating that the 'termination was not related to any disciplinary issue, the Council determined that Mr. Curtis' separation from employment with the BCSO does not trigger the revocation provisions' involving his peace officer certification.

Beginning last summer LEX 18 INVESTIGATES did a series of reports on Curtis after looking into his history of hopping from one police department to the next after a reported issues at other police agencies.

In June of 2023, he was captured on police bodycam while doing a welfare check. He is seen on the video busting into a home after admitting to Kimberly Myers he did not have a warrant. This year Myers won a $350,000 federal settlement against Curtis, the former Frankfort police chief, and the City of Frankfort for violation of her civil rights.

"I did not go into a house for a simple, regular well-being check," recalled Curtis. "I felt this child was in danger at that time." Curtis claims he would do it all over again if he had to.

"The biggest thing that I felt through my experience with this was exigent circumstances which gives justification for a warrantless entry to render aid," stated Curtis. "That's why I went in this house."

Franklin County District Court Judge Kathy Mangeot disagreed and berated Curtis on courtroom video saying she was appalled by his actions. "Mr. Curtis had zero respect for the constitution and quite frankly I was appalled - I've never seen anything like it," Mangeot stated during a hearing.

Curtis said he disagreed with her comments but respects judges' opinions and rulings.

Two weeks prior to the Myers incident, Curtis reached out to an agency outside his jurisdiction, Nicholasville Police Department, to ask them to contact a man he said was involved in a "criminal investigation."

But when the responding Nicholasville police officer started talking to the man, he learned that Curtis' request involved a personal matter. Curtis can be heard on speakerphone in the body camera footage telling the man to give money he felt he was owed to the Nicholasville police officer or he would get a warrant.

Looking back on the incident now Curtis says he could have handled it better. "I'll admit there was some things I said that I shouldn't have said," stated Curtis. When ask if he abused his power as a police officer he said he did not. "It was a bad decision of wording," explained Curtis. "I owned up to my wrongdoing."

When asked if he wants to return to law enforcement Curtis said absolutely adding, "The next agency I go to I feel like I'm going to be a great asset because I've always done this job with honor and integrity."