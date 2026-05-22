Former employee charged after allegedly stealing $88K while employed at Mayfield KYTC office

MAYFIELD, Ky. (LEX 18) — A former Kentucky Transportation Cabinet employee is now in custody after police say he allegedly stole over $88,000 while employed by the agency.

According to Kentucky State Police, 33-year-old Hunter Simmons, now a Tennessee resident, was arrested by the Gibson County Sheriff's Office and extradited back to Kentucky on May 21.

On April 13, the KYTC Office of Inspector General reported to KSP that Simmons was suspected to have stolen payments of services while employed at the Mayfield Driver Licensing Regional Office.

An investigation later revealed that Simmons, who was employed as an administrative section supervisor at both the Mayfield and Paducah driver licensing offices, allegedly stole $88,688.50 from the Mayfield location.

KSP reports that the investigation into the Paducah location is still on going.

Simmons now faces one charge of theft by unlawful taking (greater than $10,000 but less than $1,000,000). Additional charges are possible as the investigation continues.